NCP Central Leaders Head to Habiganj Despite Section 144 After Attack Protest Call

Senior leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) are on their way to Habiganj to join a pre-announced programme despite Section 144 being imposed in the municipal area, the party said on Wednesday. The leaders decided to proceed with the programme in protest against what the NCP described as attacks by Chhatra Dal. Nahid Uddin Tarek, NCP organiser for the northern region, confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

Earlier, the district administration imposed Section 144 for an indefinite period in the municipal area to prevent a possible deterioration in law and order, after the NCP, BNP and Chhatra Dal announced programmes at the same venue. The central leaders travelling to Habiganj include NCP Convener and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad Nahid Islam MP, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain MP, Chief Organisers for the northern and southern regions Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah MP respectively, and Joint Convener Dr Atik Mujahid MP. Sarowar Tushar and other central-level leaders are also among those heading there. Nahid Uddin Tarek said the central leaders had already reached Sylhet and were expected to arrive in Habiganj in the afternoon.