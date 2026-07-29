NCP Central Leaders Head to Habiganj Despite Section 144 After Attack Protest Call

Senior leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) are on their way to Habiganj to join a pre-announced programme despite Section 144 being imposed in the municipal area, the party said on Wednesday. The leaders decided to proceed with the programme in protest against what the NCP described as attacks by Chhatra Dal.
Nahid Uddin Tarek, NCP organiser for the northern region, confirmed the matter on Wednesday.
Earlier, the district administration imposed Section 144 for an indefinite period in the municipal area to prevent a possible deterioration in law and order, after the NCP, BNP and Chhatra Dal announced programmes at the same venue.
The central leaders travelling to Habiganj include NCP Convener and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad Nahid Islam MP, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain MP, Chief Organisers for the northern and southern regions Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah MP respectively, and Joint Convener Dr Atik Mujahid MP. Sarowar Tushar and other central-level leaders are also among those heading there.
Nahid Uddin Tarek said the central leaders had already reached Sylhet and were expected to arrive in Habiganj in the afternoon.
Nahid Uddin Tarek said, “On Tuesday, while returning after the July march rally in front of Saifur Rahman Town Hall in the town, Chhatra Dal repeatedly attacked NCP Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwary, Chief Organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam and other leaders and activists in front of the administration. In protest, a nationwide demonstration programme was announced today. The central leaders have decided to carry out the Habiganj programme to register a democratic protest against the attack on us.”
Local leaders said the central leaders had gone to Sylhet after Tuesday’s incident and were travelling to Habiganj from there on Wednesday.
Habiganj district Chhatra Dal President Shah Rajib Ahmed Ringon said, “Since the administration has imposed Section 144, the next decision will be taken after discussion with senior leaders.”
On Tuesday, during the NCP’s “July march” programme in Habiganj town and while returning afterwards, the convoy of central leaders came under repeated attacks and vandalism, and Sarjis Alam and Nahid Uddin Tarek were kept confined, according to the report. After a prolonged police blockade, they left for Dhaka at night with assistance from law enforcement agencies.
The arrival of central NCP leaders on Wednesday, along with the imposition of Section 144, has heightened political tension in Habiganj. Additional police and law enforcement personnel have been deployed across the town to keep the situation under control.
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