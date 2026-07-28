3 More Die of Dengue, 512 Hospitalized

Three more people have died from dengue across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while 512 new patients were admitted to hospitals during the same period, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.

The health agency said the 24-hour reporting period ran from 8:00am on Monday to 8:00am on Tuesday.

Among the newly hospitalised patients, 75 were admitted in Barishal Division, 75 in Chattogram Division, 40 in Dhaka Division outside the city corporations, 85 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 76 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 84 in Khulna Division, 13 in Mymensingh Division, 34 in Rajshahi Division, 28 in Rangpur Division and one in Sylhet Division.

The Directorate General of Health Services said 14,156 people have been infected with dengue so far this year.

Of them, 8,052 were hospitalised with dengue so far this month, the agency said.

A total of 47 people have died from dengue this year, including 29 this month.

The monthly death toll included two deaths in January, two in February, one in May and 13 in June, according to the health agency.