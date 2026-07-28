Deep Depression over Bay of Bengal Triggers Heavy Rain Forecast Nationwide

A seasonal low over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas has intensified into a deep depression, leading the Bangladesh Meteorological Department to forecast heavy rainfall and gusty winds across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka.
According to a Met Office bulletin, the deep depression was moving northward and was in the process of crossing the West Bengal-North Odisha coast by Monday evening. The axis of the monsoon extends through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the centre of the deep depression and southern Bangladesh to Assam. The monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the northern Bay of Bengal.
Under its influence, most places in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and many places in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions, may experience temporary gusty winds with light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall is also possible at places across the country.
Tuesday’s forecast said Dhaka may see skies ranging from cloudy to temporarily overcast, with light rain or thundershowers possible. Winds may blow from the south or southeast at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.
On Wednesday, most places in all eight divisions may experience temporary gusty winds with light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Moderately heavy rainfall may occur at places across the country, while day and night temperatures may fall slightly nationwide.
On Thursday, most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, and many places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, may receive rain or thundershowers. Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall is likely at places across the country, and temperatures may rise slightly.
On Friday, rainfall may continue in most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and in many places in the other divisions. Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall may occur at places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged.
Station observation data from the department showed the country’s highest rainfall in the past 24 hours was recorded in Hatiya at 140 millimetres. Other recorded totals were 37 millimetres in Mongla, 36 millimetres in Sreemangal and 29 millimetres in Tarash.
During the same period, only light rainfall was recorded in Dhaka, where the day’s highest temperature was 33.5 degrees Celsius and the lowest was 27.5 degrees Celsius.
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