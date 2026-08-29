3 more deaths with Measles symptoms, total toll reaches 963

Three more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am on Saturday, while no deaths from confirmed measles were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The figures were released in the health directorate’s regular measles bulletin on Saturday, covering the 24-hour period from 8am on Friday to 8am on Saturday.

Since March 15, a total of 963 people have died either from confirmed measles or with measles symptoms, the directorate said. Of them, 864 died with measles symptoms and 99 died from confirmed measles.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms, at 387. Sylhet Division followed with 148 deaths.

Other divisional totals were 51 deaths in Barishal, 64 in Chattogram, 34 in Khulna, 74 in Mymensingh, 92 in Rajshahi and 14 in Rangpur.

A further 886 people developed measles symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people with such symptoms since March 15 to 155,678.

During the same period, 57 people were diagnosed with confirmed measles. The cumulative number of confirmed measles cases since March 15 stands at 18,853.

The health directorate’s regular statistics do not provide an age-wise breakdown of the deaths. Epidemiologists said measles can affect people of all ages, although children are more commonly affected.