Zubaida Rahman stresses preventive healthcare, research to build healthier Bangladesh

Vice-President of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation Dr Zubaida Rahman today stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, scientific research and stronger partnerships among the government, research institutions, universities and pharmaceutical industries to build a healthier Bangladesh.

"Preventive measures for certain illnesses have not been encouraged due to years of neglect in the health sector," she said.

Dr Zubaida Rahman, also the wife of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, said this while addressing a programme at a city hotel in Gulshan this morning, marking the 12th anniversary of the Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi), a Dhaka-based non-profit biomedical research and diagnostic organisation.

She said millions of women in over 90,000 villages across Bangladesh are suffering from illnesses that could be prevented through appropriate healthcare measures.

Referring to the government's initiative to recruit 100,000 healthcare workers, 80 percent of whom are women, Dr Zubaida said they would play an important role in taking preventive healthcare messages to communities across the country.

Noting that the present government's vision of building a healthier Bangladesh incorporated preventive measures, she said research, testing and public trust are essential to disseminating knowledge about disease prevention from door to door.

In this regard, Dr Zubaida appreciated ideSHi's efforts over the past 12 years to reach scientific knowledge and healthcare initiatives at closer to the people.

"Hard work is needed by all to build a healthier Bangladesh for our huge population," she said, congratulating ideSHi founder and lead Dr Firdausi Qadri and the institute's scientists and staff for their dedication and contributions.

Stating that the present government is trying to encourage young people across the country to engage in science, innovation and technology, Dr Zubaida said, "We need more scientists and hope that by studying, solving, and preventing our own problems, we can proudly shine in the world with significant development in our health sector".

But it will definitely take patient support, honest partnership, and meticulous work by government, research universities, and pharmaceutical industries, she added.

The young scientists may be disheartened due to the slow progress of their work, Dr Zubaida said, adding, but they should be proud that their works are helping so many people lead a healthy life.

She wished ideSHi every success in the coming years in advancing science and technology in Bangladesh and helping to bring smiles and happiness to the distressed humanity even in the remotest villages of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Affairs Dr SM Ziauddin Hyder spoke at the event as the special guest while Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Professor Dr Pravath Chandra Biswas spoke as the guest of honour.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ziauddin Hyder said the present government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, envisioned a healthcare system that prevents diseases, detects illnesses before they become life-threatening and ensures quality treatment for every citizen.

"Our government sees five areas as particularly important," he said.

The areas included strengthening research for disease prevention and health security, making primary healthcare the foundation of the health system, promoting pharmaceutical innovation, biotechnology and locally developed diagnostics, advancing digital health and artificial intelligence, and developing a sustainable ecosystem for health research and development.

At the event, founder and lead of the ideSHi Dr Firdausi Qadri presented a paper titled 'Challenges and Realities of Scientific Research Organization: Perspective ideSHi'.

ideSHi Chairman Ashfaq Qadri delivered the welcome address while its COO Dr Md Rofiqur Rahman presented an audio visual documentary on the journey of the ideSHi.

The event was featured with five panel discussions on 'Thalassemia Screening, 'Women's Health', 'Way Forward for Biologicals in Bangladesh', 'Infectious Disease' and 'Use of Vaccines to benefit Public Health'.

Specialist physicians and public health experts on the relevant fields took part in the discussions.

