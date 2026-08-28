Over 2,000 dengue patients receiving hospital treatment

No dengue deaths were reported in Bangladesh during the 24 hours ending 8am Friday, while 342 new patients were admitted to hospitals across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services said. A total of 2,080 dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals nationwide.

The mosquito-borne disease has claimed 88 lives in Bangladesh so far this year. August alone accounted for 34 of the deaths.

Among the 342 newly admitted patients, 72 were hospitalised in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation and 43 in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation.

Outside Dhaka, Chattogram reported 93 new hospital admissions, followed by Barishal with 63, Mymensingh with 48 and Rangpur with 23.

A total of 345 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment during the latest 24-hour period.

Since January 1, 32,590 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh this year. Of them, 30,422 have recovered and been discharged.

The Directorate General of Health Services has maintained records of dengue-related hospital admissions and deaths since 2000. Bangladesh recorded its highest dengue caseload in 2023, when 321,179 patients were hospitalised and 1,705 people died.

More than 400 people died of dengue last year, while the number of identified patients was about 102,000.