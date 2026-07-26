3 More Die of Dengue, 458 Hospitalised

Three more people have died from dengue and 458 others were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Sunday.
The bulletin said the latest admissions were recorded between 8:00am on Saturday and 8:00am on Sunday.
The highest number of new hospital admissions was reported in Barishal Division with 99 cases, followed by Dhaka North City Corporation with 81, Chattogram Division with 78, Dhaka South City Corporation with 76, Khulna Division with 48, Rajshahi Division with 26, Mymensingh Division with 25, Dhaka Division outside the city corporations with 15, and Rangpur Division with 10.
The Directorate General of Health Services said Bangladesh has recorded 13,098 dengue cases so far this year.
The health authority said 6,994 people have been hospitalised with dengue so far this month.
A total of 43 people have died from dengue this year, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
Of those deaths, 25 were reported this month. Two deaths were recorded in January, two in February, one in May and 13 in June.
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