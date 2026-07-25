India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after mass youth-led protests demanded his ouster in anger over a string of irregularities in potentially life-changing exams. "I have sent my resignation letter to the prime minister," Pradhan said in a statement posted on social media platform X. The social media-driven Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spearheaded student protests that broke out in response to exam paper leaks, and is seeking systemic reforms in the education system.

According to AFP, Demonstrations at the Jantar Mantar protest site in the centre of New Delhi intensified during the week and began spreading to other parts of the country. Police fired tear gas and charged with batons at protesters as they tried to march to parliament this week. The government held two rounds of talks with CJP leaders on Monday and Friday but little headway was made, with the youth-led movement sticking to their demands ahead of another proposed meeting on Saturday. Pradhan announced his resignation before that much-anticipated third round of talks.

"I am pained to see the events of the past 10 days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me," he said in his letter in Hindi. "India's youth power is the real strength of this nation. My resolve is that we will not let the country's youth get trapped in a vicious cycle of confusion." Protesters erupted in joy after Pradhan's announcement. "We have done it," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said to a thunderous response by hundreds of protesters.