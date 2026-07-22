Measles Death Toll Reaches 800

Six more people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh, raising the total number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms to 803 since March 13, according to a measles update released by the Directorate General of Health Services on Wednesday.
The report said 708 of the deaths involved people with measles symptoms, while 95 died from confirmed measles.
During the past 24 hours, from 8am on Tuesday to 8am on Wednesday, 904 people with symptoms arrived at hospitals across the country. Of them, 834 were admitted. In the same period, laboratory testing confirmed measles infection in 133 people.
Across Bangladesh, 120,352 people with measles symptoms have so far gone to hospitals for treatment. Among them, 103,078 were admitted for care.
The Directorate General of Health Services said Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of deaths among people with measles symptoms, at 307. The figures for the other divisions were 105 in Sylhet, 90 in Rajshahi, 56 in Chattogram, 43 in Barishal, 67 in Mymensingh, 31 in Khulna and 9 in Rangpur.
Since March 15, measles has been confirmed through sample testing in 14,841 of those who went to hospitals.
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