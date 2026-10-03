6 more die of dengue, 1608 hospitalized

Six more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours from 8am Friday to 8am Saturday, while 1,608 new patients were admitted to hospitals, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

The latest dengue bulletin, issued by the health directorate on Saturday, said the number of dengue deaths this year had reached 256.

Among the six people who died in the past 24 hours, two were receiving treatment in Barishal, two in Rajshahi, and one each in Dhaka and Khulna.

Monthly dengue deaths this year stood at two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. October has recorded 11 deaths so far.

Among the 1,608 newly admitted dengue patients, 171 were hospitalised in areas under the Dhaka North City Corporation, while 223 were admitted in areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation. Another 131 patients were admitted outside Dhaka’s city corporation areas.

Chattogram Division recorded the highest number of new admissions outside Dhaka, with 319 patients. Khulna Division reported 276 admissions, followed by Barishal with 215, Rajshahi with 132, Mymensingh with 79 and Rangpur with 62.

Since January 1, a total of 84,369 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh, according to the health directorate. Of them, 78,482 have been discharged after recovery, while 5,631 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals nationwide.