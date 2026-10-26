6 more die with measles symptoms

Six more people died with measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours ending 8am Monday, raising the number of such deaths this year to 1,129, according to a Directorate General of Health Services bulletin.

Confirmed measles deaths during the same period stand at 104. The combined death toll from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms has reached 1,233.

The health directorate released the figures in a bulletin on Monday, covering the 24 hours from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday.

Measles-like symptoms were reported among 1,388 people during the period, while tests confirmed measles in 78 people.

Since March 15, measles-like symptoms have been reported among 222,552 people across the country. Confirmed measles cases during the same period totalled 23,478.

Three of the six people who died with measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours were receiving treatment at hospitals in Dhaka Division. One each was being treated at hospitals in Mymensingh Division, Barishal Division and Khulna Division.