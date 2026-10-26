6 more die with measles symptoms
Six more people died with measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours ending 8am Monday, raising the number of such deaths this year to 1,129, according to a Directorate General of Health Services bulletin.
Confirmed measles deaths during the same period stand at 104. The combined death toll from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms has reached 1,233.
The health directorate released the figures in a bulletin on Monday, covering the 24 hours from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday.
Measles-like symptoms were reported among 1,388 people during the period, while tests confirmed measles in 78 people.
Since March 15, measles-like symptoms have been reported among 222,552 people across the country. Confirmed measles cases during the same period totalled 23,478.
Three of the six people who died with measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours were receiving treatment at hospitals in Dhaka Division. One each was being treated at hospitals in Mymensingh Division, Barishal Division and Khulna Division.
Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of deaths from measles-like symptoms this year, with 505. Sylhet recorded 200 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 107, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 88, Barishal with 66, Khulna with 52 and Rangpur with 17.