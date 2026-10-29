PM visits Toyota's Motomachi factory in Japan
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today visited Toyota's Motomachi factory in Nagoya, Japan, as part of his four-day official visit to the country.
During the visit at noon local time, the prime minister, accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, toured the factory and observed its vehicle assembly process, said his Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.
Senior Toyota officials, including Toyota Motor Corporation CEO for South Asia Masahiko Maeda, Toyota Tsusho Corporation CEO for Mobility Division Shigeru Harada and Chief Operating Officer Shinichiro Otsuka were present during the visit.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit, Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad, Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific region Dr Md Shakirul Islam Khan, Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon and Research Officer Abdus Sattar Patwary, among others, were present during the visit.