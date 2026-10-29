Amnesty raises Human Rights Concerns over Bangladesh Cyber, Disappearance and SRB Laws

Amnesty International has written to Bangladesh’s law minister raising concerns over provisions in the Cyber Security (Amendment) Act, the Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Remedies Act and the Special Response Battalion (SRB) Act, 2026, questioning whether they comply with international human rights law and standards.

Smriti Singh, Amnesty International’s South Asia regional director, sent the letter on Monday, October 26. The organisation said the letter followed concerns raised during a meeting between Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard and the law minister on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in September.

Amnesty said several recently proposed or enacted laws in Bangladesh could directly affect human rights. The organisation described its concerns over the disappearance law, SRB law and proposed cyber law as “serious”.

Concerns over freedom of expression in cyber law

Amnesty said the proposed Cyber Security (Amendment) Act, 2026, could undermine human rights, as had the Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006, the Digital Security Act, 2018, and the Cyber Security Act, 2023. Previous laws had been used to restrict freedom of expression, it said.

Section 8(2) of the proposed law would empower the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or any authorised agency to remove or block digital content on grounds including national security, public order, hurting religious sentiment, causing disorder or insulting the state.

Amnesty said vague terms such as “anti-government” and “defamation” could be misused against critics of the government and public officials. The organisation said the provisions were vaguely and excessively broadly defined, and that provisions banning criticism of the state or public officials were incompatible with freedom of expression.

International human rights law recognises that public officials and institutions must tolerate a higher degree of criticism than private individuals, Amnesty said, but the proposed Bangladeshi law did not provide such protection.

Section 8(4) of the proposed law would also remove the requirement to obtain tribunal approval within three days of removing content.

Sections 25 and 26(A) would make spreading “rumours”, “bullying”, “harassment” or “propaganda” on social media criminal offences punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to Tk4 million. Amnesty called for the implementation process to be halted and the proposed law withdrawn.