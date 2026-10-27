7 more die of measles and symptoms

Seven more people died from confirmed measles infections and measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll this year to 1,240, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Tuesday.

The latest health bulletin covered the 24-hour period from 8am on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

Six people died with measles-like symptoms during the period, while one person died after being confirmed as infected with measles.

Since March 15, 1,135 people have died with measles-like symptoms and 105 have died from confirmed measles infections, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Symptoms of measles were reported among 1,232 people in the past 24 hours. Laboratory tests confirmed measles infections in 63 people during the same period.

Since March 15, a total of 223,784 people across the country have developed measles-like symptoms, while 23,541 people have been confirmed as infected with measles.

Dhaka division recorded the highest number of deaths with measles-like symptoms this year, at 506. Sylhet recorded 200 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 109, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 89, Barishal with 67, Khulna with 54 and Rangpur with 17.

