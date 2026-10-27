11 die of dengue in a day, death toll reaches 400

Eleven people died of dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending at 8am Tuesday, raising the country’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 400, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

A further 2,071 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country during the same period, according to the health directorate’s dengue bulletin issued on Tuesday.

October has recorded 155 dengue deaths so far. The monthly death figures were 148 in September, 43 in August, 36 in July, 13 in June, one in May, and two each in January and February.

Total dengue hospital admissions this year have reached 128,237, while 121,422 patients have recovered and returned home, the bulletin said.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new admissions in the past 24 hours, with 899 patients. Other admissions included 97 in Mymensingh, 241 in Chattogram, 250 in Khulna, 229 in Rajshahi, 112 in Rangpur, 217 in Barishal and 26 in Sylhet.

