PM’s flight delayed after a mechanical fault at Narita
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s return journey to Dhaka was delayed after a mechanical fault was detected in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight at Japan’s Narita International Airport. The BG 377 aircraft was grounded after a spoiler malfunction warning appeared while it was taxiing towards the runway.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines sources said the flight, carrying the Prime Minister and his entourage, had been scheduled to depart Narita for Dhaka. The aircraft was pushed back from the terminal after boarding had been completed.
Cockpit systems displayed the spoiler-related warning while the aircraft was taxiing towards the runway. The pilot cancelled the take-off on safety grounds and, in coordination with the control tower, returned the aircraft to a designated parking area.
Technical inspection and repair work began immediately after the fault was detected. A technical team led by engineer Sadekul Islam Bhuiyan and engineer Mannan is working to fix the problem, according to the relevant engineering division.
Engineers initially estimated that repairs and required technical checks could take two to three hours. The aircraft’s next departure will depend on the progress of repairs and the results of the inspections.
Spoilers, located on an aircraft’s wings, help reduce lift and control speed during landing. Spoilers also play a role during different phases of flight, making inspection and repair necessary to ensure safe aircraft operations.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines General Manager for Public Relations Shahnur Ahmed confirmed the fault and said engineers were carrying out repair work.
“Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG 377, carrying the Honourable Prime Minister and his entourage, has been delayed in departing from Japan’s Narita International Airport for Dhaka due to a mechanical fault,” Ahmed said. “The airline’s air crew and engineering team are working to resolve the issue. Further information will be provided in due course.”