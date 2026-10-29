PM’s flight delayed after a mechanical fault at Narita

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s return journey to Dhaka was delayed after a mechanical fault was detected in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight at Japan’s Narita International Airport. The BG 377 aircraft was grounded after a spoiler malfunction warning appeared while it was taxiing towards the runway. Biman Bangladesh Airlines sources said the flight, carrying the Prime Minister and his entourage, had been scheduled to depart Narita for Dhaka. The aircraft was pushed back from the terminal after boarding had been completed.

Cockpit systems displayed the spoiler-related warning while the aircraft was taxiing towards the runway. The pilot cancelled the take-off on safety grounds and, in coordination with the control tower, returned the aircraft to a designated parking area. Technical inspection and repair work began immediately after the fault was detected. A technical team led by engineer Sadekul Islam Bhuiyan and engineer Mannan is working to fix the problem, according to the relevant engineering division. Engineers initially estimated that repairs and required technical checks could take two to three hours. The aircraft’s next departure will depend on the progress of repairs and the results of the inspections.