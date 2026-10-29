PM heads Dhaka after aircraft fault fixed

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman departed Tokyo for Dhaka on Thursday night after a mechanical fault in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight delayed his return from a four-day official visit to Japan.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the prime minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and members of the delegation left Narita International Airport at 10:44pm local time, or 8:45pm Bangladesh time, according to Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Swadhin.

The aircraft is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 2am.

The prime minister’s return journey was delayed after a mechanical issue was detected in VVIP flight BG-377. The pilot suspended take-off on safety grounds after receiving an alert related to a fault in the aircraft’s spoiler.

Engineers returned the aircraft to the parking area for technical inspections and repairs. The flight resumed its journey after the required checks were completed.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman travelled to Japan on Monday, October 26, for a four-day official visit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The visit included high-level bilateral meetings, the signing of cooperation agreements, discussions with Japanese business leaders on investment prospects in Bangladesh, and visits to key industrial and energy facilities in Japan.

