Netanyahu Orders Rare Demolition of Unauthorised Israeli Outposts in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the demolition of some unauthorised Israeli settler outposts in the West Bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, amid US pressure to halt settler attacks on Palestinians. The unnamed sources said the directive applies to outposts built without formal approval from the Israeli state. Such outposts typically consist of small pre-built caravans or mobile homes occupied by a limited number of settlers. Israeli authorities have demolished such structures at different times, while formally recognising some outposts. Once recognised, outposts become eligible for state funding. The timing of any demolition operation was not immediately clear.

Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday ordered Israeli defence authorities to take steps to ensure the safe return of three Palestinian families to their homes in the West Bank village of Jalud. Settlers had forced the families from their homes. Various United Nations agencies and most governments consider Israeli settlements illegal under international law and regard the West Bank as occupied territory under military control. Israel maintains that the West Bank is disputed territory rather than occupied land. Sources said Netanyahu issued the demolition directive in response to pressure from the United States, Israel’s closest ally. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday condemned Israeli settlers involved in violence as “terrorists”. Huckabee called for tough punitive measures against settlers after meeting several Palestinian-Americans in a Palestinian town in the West Bank.