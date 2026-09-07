Cabinet approves tax breaks for solar equipment imports

The Cabinet today approved a proposal to provide customs duty and tax exemptions for the import of machinery and equipment required for setting up renewable solar power plants. The approval came at the 20th Cabinet meeting held at the Cabinet Room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.

Under the approved proposal, machinery and parts imported for renewable solar power plants will be exempted for six months from the date of issuance of the relevant notification from customs duty exceeding one percent, regulatory duty, supplementary duty, value-added tax, advance tax and advance income tax. The measure is expected to facilitate faster installation of solar power plants, help meet growing electricity demand, reduce power shortages, support uninterrupted industrial production, lower production costs and reduce damage to machinery, while having a positive impact on investment and economic activities.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to amend two notifications under the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012, concerning the minimum price of low-tier cigarettes and the use of stamps and banderols. Under the amendment, the maximum retail price of low-tier cigarettes will be reset at Tk65 and above per 10 sticks, replacing the existing threshold of Tk62 and above.