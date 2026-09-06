4 more die of dengue, 1558 hospitalised in 24 hours

Four more people died of dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending at 8am on Sunday, while 1,558 patients were admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The figures were released in the Directorate General of Health Services’ dengue bulletin on Sunday, covering the period from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.

Bangladesh has recorded 117 dengue deaths so far this year. August recorded the highest monthly toll, with 43 deaths.

January and February each recorded two deaths, while one person died in May, 13 in June and 36 in July. September has recorded 20 deaths so far.

During the past 24 hours, 193 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area, 148 in the Dhaka South City Corporation area and 316 elsewhere outside the two city corporations.

Other admissions included 137 in Barishal division, 169 in Chattogram, 334 in Khulna, 84 in Mymensingh, 112 in Rajshahi, 55 in Rangpur and nine in Sylhet.

A total of 42,590 people have been admitted to hospitals with dengue across Bangladesh since January 1 this year, the health authority said. Of them, 39,479 have been discharged after recovery, while 2,994 remain hospitalised.