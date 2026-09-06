4 more die of dengue, 1558 hospitalised in 24 hours

Four more people died of dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending at 8am on Sunday, while 1,558 patients were admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
The figures were released in the Directorate General of Health Services’ dengue bulletin on Sunday, covering the period from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.
Bangladesh has recorded 117 dengue deaths so far this year. August recorded the highest monthly toll, with 43 deaths.
January and February each recorded two deaths, while one person died in May, 13 in June and 36 in July. September has recorded 20 deaths so far.
During the past 24 hours, 193 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area, 148 in the Dhaka South City Corporation area and 316 elsewhere outside the two city corporations.
Other admissions included 137 in Barishal division, 169 in Chattogram, 334 in Khulna, 84 in Mymensingh, 112 in Rajshahi, 55 in Rangpur and nine in Sylhet.
A total of 42,590 people have been admitted to hospitals with dengue across Bangladesh since January 1 this year, the health authority said. Of them, 39,479 have been discharged after recovery, while 2,994 remain hospitalised.
Four more people died from measles and measles-like symptoms across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths since April 10 to 991, the Directorate General of Health Services said. Three of the latest deaths involved people with measles-like symptoms, w1 days ago
Patients admitted to government hospitals in Bangladesh have complained that meals supplied under the Tk175 daily food allocation are tasteless and may not meet nutritional needs, despite menus that include rice, lentils, vegetables, fish or meat, eggs, bread and fruit. Hanufa Akter, a pseudonym, h1 days ago
One person died with measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while no deaths from confirmed measles were reported during the period, according to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin issued on Friday. The bulletin covered the 24 hours from 8am on Thursday to2 days ago
Four more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while 1,252 additional patients were admitted to hospitals with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. The figures were published in the health directorate’s dengue bulletin on