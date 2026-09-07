Bangladesh takes UNGA chair tomorrow, elevates diplomatic visibility

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman is set to assume the presidency of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) tomorrow, marking a defining moment for Bangladesh's diplomacy and enhancing the country's global visibility. The year-long presidency places a Bangladeshi diplomat at the helm of the UN's most representative organ at a critical juncture when conflicts, climate emergencies, development setbacks and eroding confidence in multilateralism are testing the international system. Khalilur will open the 81st session at the UN Headquarters in New York at 3 pm local time on Tuesday, succeeding Germany's former foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

His assumption of office will return Bangladesh to the UNGA presidency after four decades. Former foreign minister Humayun Rasheed Choudhury was the first Bangladeshi to hold the position, presiding over the 41st session in 1986-87. Khalilur was elected on June 2 through a secret ballot, securing 99 votes against 91 received by Cyprus' candidate Andreas S Kakouris. The presidency was allocated to the Asia-Pacific Group under the UN's regional rotation system. Bangladesh earned the prestigious honour around four months after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman assumed his office on February 17. The premier is going to attend this UNGA session as well.

'Immensely proud moment' State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam today described Khalilur's election as an "immensely proud moment" and a significant diplomatic achievement reflecting Bangladesh's renewed international standing. "The election of our Foreign Minister, Dr Khalilur Rahman, as President of the United Nations General Assembly is a significant diplomatic achievement for the country," she told BSS this afternoon. Shama attributed the success in part to what she described as international confidence in Bangladesh following its return to elected democratic governance. "I believe one of the key factors behind this success was the international community's recognition of Bangladesh's return to stable, democratic governance," she said. The state minister said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's nomination of Khalilur sent a strong message about Bangladesh's political stability and democratic credentials to the world. "The world saw that Bangladesh has a stable, democratically elected government with a clear mandate from the people. I believe that confidence was reflected in the outcome of the election," she said. Shama also credited Khalilur's diplomatic credentials and broad acceptability among UN member states, along with the collective efforts of officials at Bangladesh's 81 diplomatic missions during the campaign.

Opportunity to raise Bangladesh's profile Shama said the presidency would give Bangladesh greater global visibility and opportunities to articulate issues of importance across the multilateral system. "I am hopeful that during the coming year, Bangladesh will be able to use this important position to raise its priorities and concerns more effectively across the multilateral system," she said. She particularly highlighted the Rohingya crisis, saying the presidency would provide an opportunity to keep the issue high on the international agenda and mobilise stronger global attention towards a sustainable solution. Bangladesh has been hosting more than one million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar and seeking stronger international engagement for their safe, voluntary, sustainable and dignified repatriation. Shama also linked the global exposure surrounding the presidency to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's vision of transforming Bangladesh into a trillion-dollar economy. "Bangladesh's presidency of the UN General Assembly will provide significant global visibility and diplomatic exposure, which can contribute to advancing that vision and strengthening Bangladesh's position on the international stage," she said.

Bangladesh's soft power State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Khalilur's election demonstrated Bangladesh's ability to play a constructive role in promoting international peace and stability. Describing Bangladesh as a "soft power" and an "emerging tiger", he said the country engages internationally through cooperation, dialogue and goodwill rather than coercion. 'Reflection of international confidence' Former ambassador to the United States M Humayun Kabir also viewed the election as an expression of international confidence in Bangladesh at an important point in its democratic journey. "The UNGA presidency can be viewed as a reflection of the international community's confidence in Bangladesh," he told BSS earlier. Kabir said its significance should also be viewed against the backdrop of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's first visit to the United Nations as prime minister following the July Revolution and Bangladesh's renewed democratic journey. "Against this backdrop, having a Bangladeshi serving as President of the UN General Assembly carries particular significance for the country," he said. Kabir, however, noted that the UNGA president is required to serve all 193 member states impartially rather than represent the national interests of any particular country. He said Bangladesh's benefit would therefore depend significantly on how effectively Dhaka conducts its diplomacy alongside the heightened visibility generated by Khalilur's position. "If Bangladesh conducts its diplomacy effectively, Dr Khalilur Rahman, while discharging his responsibilities as UNGA President, can play a constructive role on issues relevant to Bangladesh within the jurisdiction and established mechanisms of the United Nations," Kabir said.