4 More die from measles and symptoms, death toll nears 1000

Four more people died from measles and measles-like symptoms across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths since April 10 to 991, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Three of the latest deaths involved people with measles-like symptoms, while one person died after contracting confirmed measles, according to a measles bulletin issued by the health directorate on Saturday.

The bulletin covered the period from 8am on Friday to 8am on Saturday.

Since April 10, a total of 891 people have died with measles-like symptoms, while 100 people have died after contracting measles, the health directorate said.

A further 843 people developed measles-like symptoms nationwide in the latest 24-hour period. The cumulative number of people reporting such symptoms since April 10 has reached 163,105.

Confirmed measles was detected in 74 people during the same period, taking the total number of confirmed cases since April 10 to 19,641.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles-like symptoms, with 401 fatalities. Sylhet Division followed with 154 deaths.

Other divisional death figures involving measles-like symptoms were 56 in Barishal, 64 in Chattogram, 35 in Khulna, 75 in Mymensingh, 92 in Rajshahi and 14 in Rangpur.

The health directorate’s regular statistics do not provide age-specific information about those who died.

Epidemiologists said measles can affect people of all ages, although children are more commonly infected.

