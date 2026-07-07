Rising Teenage Motherhood in Bangladesh: Social Pressure, Child Marriage Fuel High-Risk Pregnancies

Teenage motherhood in Bangladesh is on the rise again, reversing years of progress and pushing young girls into high-risk pregnancies, according to recent national surveys. Data shows that over a five-year period, the adolescent birth rate—measured as the number of live births per 1,000 girls aged 15–19—has climbed from 83 to 92.

Public health experts and sociologists warn that this upward trend is directly linked to the persistence of child marriage, intense familial pressure to conceive quickly, and restricted access to reproductive healthcare. The resulting pregnancies carry severe health consequences, including increased risks of stillbirths, premature deliveries, and maternal and neonatal mortality. A Stubborn Spike in Numbers

The adolescent birth rate serves as a key indicator of a country's development and healthcare efficacy. In Bangladesh, the latest findings paint a concerning picture. According to the preliminary results of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2025, jointly published by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), 23.2% of adolescent girls aged 15–19 have already begun childbearing. Alarmingly, 1.2% of them became mothers before reaching the age of 15. The data also reveals a regional disparity in early childbearing: Rajshahi Division leads the country, with 29% of girls giving birth before the age of 18. This is followed closely by Rangpur (28%) and Khulna (27%).

Sylhet Division recorded the lowest rate at 9%. For the 15–19 age bracket, the birth rate peaks in Rangpur at 111 per 1,000 girls, while Sylhet remains the lowest at 50 per 1,000. "Adolescent motherhood is not merely a public health issue," experts noted in the report. "It is deeply intertwined with education, poverty, gender inequality, and rigid social structures," they concluded. The Trap of Child Marriage

The primary driver behind early pregnancies remains Bangladesh's high rate of child marriage. Despite legal prohibitions, the MICS 2025 report indicates that 56% of girls in Bangladesh are still married before their 18th birthday, with Rajshahi recording the highest rate at 67%. Dr. Mohammad Moinul Islam, Professor of Population Sciences and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Dhaka, highlights the immediate pressure young brides face. "In our society, marriage is almost immediately followed by intense familial and social pressure to conceive. In many traditional households, a teenage bride is expected to prove her fertility right away. There is a severe lack of counseling or support to help these young girls understand whether their bodies are physically ready for motherhood." Sociologists also point out that the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the situation, forcing many struggling families to marry off their teenage daughters early.