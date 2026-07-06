Measles Toll Rises to 741 as 3 More Die, 159 New Cases Detected

Three more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, and 159 new confirmed measles cases were detected during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. Since March 15, deaths among patients with measles symptoms have reached 648, while 93 people have died of confirmed measles, taking the combined death toll to 741.
The information was published on Monday in the health directorate’s regular measles situation report.
According to the report, 947 people showed measles symptoms in the latest 24-hour period, from 8am on Sunday to 8am on Monday. Since March 15, the number of patients showing measles symptoms has risen to 106,565.
The Directorate General of Health Services said 159 confirmed measles cases were identified in the past 24 hours. Since March 15, a total of 12,791 people have been diagnosed with measles across the country.
The report said 89,734 patients with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospital since March 15. Of them, 86,062 have recovered and been discharged.
Of the three people who died with measles symptoms in the latest 24 hours, one each was reported in the Dhaka, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.
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