Govt vows to act firmly on violence amid garment sector unrest

Government has decided to take strict action against individuals attempting to create instability in the country, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said after a meeting with the Prime Minister on the situation in the garment sector on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister held an emergency meeting with relevant officials at 6pm on Sunday in the Cabinet Division conference room at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Secretariat.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s instructions, Salahuddin Ahmed said she had offered advice and directions to protect garment workers’ interests, improve their living standards, ensure that production and development in Bangladesh were not disrupted, and increase exports.