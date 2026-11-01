Govt vows to act firmly on violence amid garment sector unrest
Government has decided to take strict action against individuals attempting to create instability in the country, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said after a meeting with the Prime Minister on the situation in the garment sector on Sunday night.
The Prime Minister held an emergency meeting with relevant officials at 6pm on Sunday in the Cabinet Division conference room at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Secretariat.
Asked about the Prime Minister’s instructions, Salahuddin Ahmed said she had offered advice and directions to protect garment workers’ interests, improve their living standards, ensure that production and development in Bangladesh were not disrupted, and increase exports.
“Steps should be taken keeping all these issues in mind,” the Home Minister said.
Salahuddin Ahmed said law enforcement agencies had been requested to act firmly against those involved in violence, disorderly conduct, unnecessary attempts to create chaos or efforts to cause instability.
Political Adviser to the Prime Minister Nazrul Islam Khan, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Labour and Expatriates’ Welfare Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam, Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahadi Amin, and Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal Chief Coordinator Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas attended the meeting.