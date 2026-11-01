PM calls for vigilance to ensure industrial operations, public safety

The Prime Minister has also asked the authorities concerned to take appropriate measures in this regard, said the minister.

“He (Prime Minister) said that factories and industries must operate properly, public safety must be ensured, and everyone must remain vigilant," Labour and Expatriates' Welfare Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury told journalists after a meeting with the Prime Minister at Bangladesh Secretariat here this evening.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called for heightened vigilance to ensure smooth operation of factories and industries and protect people's lives and property amid concerns over attempts to create instability in the country.

Asked about the Prime Minister's instructions at the meeting, the minister said the premier stressed ensuring the smooth operation of factories and industries and safeguarding people's lives and property.

Referring to attempts by a group to create instability in the country ahead of December, the minister said the issue was discussed at the meeting.

Ariful said a group was conspiring to destabilise the government ahead of December and was trying to use various organisations, including those unrelated to workers, for the purpose.

"We have discussed ensuring public safety and restoring stability. Insha'Allah, we will deal with these attempts politically," he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a meeting with ministers and advisers to discuss the overall situation regarding the ongoing garment workers' movement demanding an increase of their monthly wages to Taka 30,000 and the recent clashes between police and workers in Mirpur.

Prime Minister's Political Adviser Nazrul Islam Khan, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Labour and Expatriates' Welfare Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shah Alam, Prime Minister's Adviser Mahdi Amin and Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal Chief Coordinator Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, among others, attended the meeting.

