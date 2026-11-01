Parliamentary committee questions feasibility of Biman’s 35-Aircraft Boeing-Airbus deals

Parliamentary committee has questioned whether feasibility studies were conducted before agreements were signed to purchase 25 Boeing and 10 Airbus aircraft, or 35 planes in total, for Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Members also sought details on proposed routes, passenger demand and procurement transparency, sources said after a committee meeting held at Parliament on Sunday. Kamrul Hasan, a Jamaat member of parliament and committee member, asked whether assessments had been made of the aircraft’s operating routes, passenger-carrying capacity and market demand before the purchases were approved. “Before buying 35 aircraft, I asked whether a feasibility study had been conducted, which routes they would operate on, whether their passenger-carrying capacity and demand had been considered, and whether the matter was handled transparently,” Kamrul Hasan said. Kamrul Hasan said he had also asked whether proper procedures had been followed in procuring the aircraft. “They said they would submit a report on the matter at the next meeting,” he said.

Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat told the meeting that the plan to acquire the 35 aircraft involved several stages and that delivery of all the planes could take until 2040. The aircraft purchases are planned to be financed through soft loans, while operating revenue is expected to cover the costs, the meeting was told. Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed agreements in two stages to buy 25 aircraft from Boeing. An agreement for 14 aircraft was signed on April 30, followed by a supplementary agreement for 11 more aircraft on September 23, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York. An agreement to buy 10 aircraft from Airbus was signed on October 7. Committee members also raised questions about the cost of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to sources. One lawmaker sought details of the terminal’s actual construction cost and asked whether any funds had been misused through additional expenditure. Members also questioned whether the deadline to open the terminal on December 16 would be maintained. Kamrul Hasan said there had been a demand for an investigation committee to examine past procurements and cost increases in the third terminal’s construction, although no such committee was formed at the meeting. The committee also discussed progress in airport operations and procurement. A detailed report on the extent of implementation of airport activities until March and on purchases made during that period will be submitted to the committee later, sources said.