9 die of dengue, 1902 hospitalised in 24 Hours

Nine people died from dengue and 1,902 new patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, the Directorate General of Health Services said. The dengue death toll this year has reached 271.
The Directorate General of Health Services released the figures in its updated dengue bulletin on Monday.
Three of the nine people who died were from Dhaka North City Corporation, while two were from Barishal. One death each was reported in Chattogram, Dhaka South City Corporation, Mymensingh and Sylhet.
Monthly dengue deaths this year included two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. October has recorded 26 dengue deaths so far.
Among the 1,902 newly admitted dengue patients, 206 were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 223 to hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area. A further 401 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka’s city corporation areas.
Khulna Division recorded the highest number of new admissions outside Dhaka, with 306 patients. Chattogram Division reported 272 new admissions, followed by Barishal with 216, Rajshahi with 105, Mymensingh with 98, Rangpur with 66 and Sylhet Division with nine.
Since January 1, a total of 88,360 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals nationwide, according to the health directorate. Of them, 82,335 have been discharged after recovery, while 5,754 remain under treatment at hospitals across the country.
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