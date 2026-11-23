Former Chief Adviser to the Interim Government Professor has called on Grameen Bank's well-wishers across the world to put pressure on those behind the repeated arson attacks on the institution, urging an immediate end to violence against the bank owned by poor women.

In a statement today, Prof Yunus said Bangladesh had witnessed a calculated campaign of arson and terror in recent days. Local media reports have blamed suspected activists of the activity-banned Awami League for the attacks.

He said his own home in Chattogram had also been targeted. The house is where he began the work that eventually evolved into Grameen Bank and where two of his younger brothers live with their families.

Describing the systematic attacks on Grameen Bank as deeply shocking, Prof Yunus said the globally acclaimed institution, owned by poor women, was recognised with the Nobel Peace Prize 20 years ago. This year marks both the 50th anniversary of the bank's founding and the 20th anniversary of the award.

He said the Grameen microcredit concept and methodology had been replicated worldwide, earning international recognition for providing a pathway out of poverty and enabling women to overcome deprivation, participate in economic activities and educate their children with dignity.

Currently, women account for 97 percent of Grameen Bank's 11 million borrowers, while its loan recovery rate stands above 95 percent, he said.

“The borrowers themselves own the bank. Therefore, any attack on the institution is an attack on their security, independence and the future of their children,” Prof Yunus added.

Since the beginning of November, Grameen Bank branches have reportedly come under petrol bomb attacks almost every day, accompanied by slogans of "Joy Bangla". Nearly 100 branches across the country were attacked in this manner during November alone, he said.

The pattern of attacks suggests that those carrying them out are receiving daily instructions from people higher up, he observed.

He said it was shocking to see people being directed to destroy the most valuable assets of their poor neighbours-women who borrow from the bank to run businesses and receive dividends from its profits as shareholders.

In several incidents, dedicated Grameen Bank officials and borrowers narrowly escaped fatal injuries. The attacks have also created widespread fear among millions of rural women who depend on the bank to support their families, educate their children and meet essential needs, he said.

Prof Yunus said the violence had extended beyond Grameen Bank. The same campaign had also targeted the home of Nusrat Tabassum, a Member of Parliament and frontline fighter of the July Uprising, as well as the homes of three BNP lawmakers and three police stations, he said.

The novel laureate said the perpetrators were attempting to justify the attacks by spreading the false claim that Grameen Bank was owned and operated by him.

Clarifying the ownership structure, he said 90 percent of the bank's shares belonged to its borrowers, while the remaining 10 percent were owned by the government.

Prof Yunus recalled that the Awami League government removed him from his position as the bank's managing director in 2011. Since then, he has had no involvement in its management or operations and has never owned any shares in the institution.

Grameen Bank has formally requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to strengthen security for its 11 million owners, dedicated employees and records to ensure uninterrupted services to poor women, said the statement.

Prof Yunus said domestic law enforcement and security measures were essential to stop the attacks. He thanked the authorities for taking prompt action wherever incidents had occurred and called for every perpetrator to be brought to justice without delay.

He also urged Grameen Bank's friends and supporters worldwide to help bring sanity to those planning and carrying out the attacks at the highest levels.

An attack on Grameen Bank branches is not merely an assault on a pioneering global institution; it is a direct attack on the collective efforts of the international community to eradicate poverty and uphold human dignity for tens of millions of people, he said.

Prof Yunus called on everyone who values these achievements to raise their voices against the perpetrators and stand together to protect Grameen Bank, the bank owned by poor women.

