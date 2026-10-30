Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant starts generating power

The first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) today commenced power start-up operation and began to use internally. "Power start-up operations for Unit-1 commenced this morning after getting permission on Thursday," Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) Chairman Mahmudul Hasan told. He said the BAERA granted start-up permission on Thursday, following which the authorities began tests for power generation, adding, “We seek everyone's prayers for the successful commencement of electricity generation at the plant.” The chairman said currently the generated electricity is being used for internal activities.

“We are currently conducting turbine check, which will continue. Once power generation reaches 300 megawatts (MW), another inspection will be carried out. If everything is found satisfactory, permission will be granted to supply electricity to the national grid,” he said. According to RNPP project, the unit-1 would have to attain one more certification, named D, before supplying first nuclear power to the national grid. It will take 15 to 20 days to reach the next level of power supply to the national grid on a trial basis, the project details said. According to Russian Rosatom, it had begun supplying nuclear fuel for the initial loading of the VVER-1200 reactor at Unit-2 of RNPP. Before connecting to the national grid and subsequent trial commercial operations, the unit must undergo further power ascension tests and obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, it said. The long-awaited achievement is also expected to strengthen Bangladesh's efforts to diversify its energy mix and ensure a more stable long-term electricity supply.