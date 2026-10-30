Tahsif Jumped into Turag River After Being Chased, Deep Tells PBI

Ahmed Shahriar Reza Deep, the younger brother who reportedly called former Air Force officer Tahsif Sauri out of his home before he went missing, has told investigators that Tahsif jumped into the Turag River after some people chased them, a police official said.

The Police Bureau of Investigation’s Dhaka Metropolitan North unit took Deep into custody for questioning on Thursday night. Investigators conducted overnight raids at several locations with Deep, according to a police superintendent who requested anonymity. “We were talking there [at the scene]. At that time, some people chased us. Tahsif jumped into the river, and I fled,” Deep said during questioning, according to the officer.

Additional Inspector General of Police Mostafa Kamal said investigators had obtained substantial information after taking Deep into custody but declined to disclose details in the interest of the investigation. Meanwhile, police recovered a motorcycle without a number plate from the Mazar Basti area, around 3.5 kilometres from the location where Tahsif’s floating body was recovered from the Turag River. PBI headquarters Superintendent of Police Abu Yusuf said in a message that the motorcycle was found in the Mazar Basti area, about 50 yards from the river. Investigators are verifying whether it belonged to Tahsif. A PBI superintendent said the motorcycle was recovered following information provided by Deep. “As it has no number plate, its ownership is being verified. CCTV footage also shows that the motorcycle Tahsif left home on did not have a number plate,” the officer said.