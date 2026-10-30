HSC, equivalent exam results to be published tomorrow

The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, in which more than 12.70 lakh examinees took part, will be published tomorrow.

The results will be formally announced at 11am at the meeting room of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education.

Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister Dr A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milon will unveil the result publication activities as the chief guest.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Education and Primary and Mass Education Mahdi Amin, secretaries of the two divisions of the Education Ministry, chairmen of all boards and officials of the ministry and the boards concerned with examinations will be present at the ceremony.

Right after the unveil, examinees will be able to know their results simultaneously through their educational institutions, designated websites and SMS.

Online, results can be known with roll and registration numbers from https://eduboardresults.gov.bd and https://educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Results can also be known instantly by sending an SMS to 16140 from any mobile operator in the prescribed format.

