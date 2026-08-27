5 More Deaths from Measles Symptoms, Toll Rises to 955

Five more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh in the 24 hours from 8am Wednesday to 8am Thursday, taking the total death toll from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms to 955 since March 15, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The DGHS released the figures in its measles-related bulletin on Thursday.

Of the 955 deaths recorded since March 15, 856 involved people with measles symptoms, while 99 people died from confirmed measles infection.

Dhaka division recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, at 383. Sylhet division followed with 145 deaths.

Other divisions recorded 51 deaths in Barishal, 64 in Chattogram, 33 in Khulna, 74 in Mymensingh, 92 in Rajshahi and 14 in Rangpur.

The DGHS said 956 people across the country developed measles symptoms in the past 24 hours. The total number of people reporting measles symptoms since March 15 has reached 153,692.

A further 75 people were confirmed to have measles during the same period, bringing the total number of confirmed measles cases since March 15 to 18,726.

Regular DGHS data do not provide an age-wise breakdown of the deaths. Epidemiologists said measles can affect people of all ages, although children are more commonly infected.