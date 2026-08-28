5 More Die with Measles Symptoms, Death Toll Rises to 960

Five more people died with measles symptoms across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am Friday, raising the total number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles symptoms since March 15 to 960, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

No deaths from confirmed measles were recorded during the period from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday, according to the health directorate’s measles bulletin issued on Friday.

Of the 960 deaths reported since March 15, 861 people died with measles symptoms and 99 died from confirmed measles, the directorate said.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms, at 385. Sylhet Division reported 148 deaths, followed by Rajshahi with 92, Mymensingh with 74, Chattogram with 64, Barishal with 51, Khulna with 33 and Rangpur with 14.

A further 1,100 people developed measles symptoms nationwide in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of symptomatic cases since March 15 to 154,792.

Health authorities confirmed measles in 70 people during the same 24-hour period. The total number of confirmed measles cases since March 15 stands at 18,796.

The health directorate’s regular data does not provide an age-wise breakdown of the deaths. Epidemiologists said measles can affect people of all ages, although children are more commonly infected.