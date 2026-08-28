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Putin congratulates President Mirza Fakhrul

BSS
Updated: 7:17 PM, 28 August 2026
Putin congratulates President Mirza Fakhrul
President of Bangladesh Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Collected

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated newly elected Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, wishing him success in serving the people of Bangladesh.

In a congratulatory message, the Russian President extended his best wishes to his Bangladeshi counterpart on his election as President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, said the Russian embassy here.

President Mirza Fakhrul begins official duties at BangabhabanPresident

Putin wished President Mirza Fakhrul well-being, sound health and success in his future endeavours for the benefit of the friendly people of Bangladesh.

The message reflects the longstanding friendly relations between Bangladesh and Russia.

Topics:

BangladeshPresidentMirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirRussiaVladimir Putin
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