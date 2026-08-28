Nepal flood death toll rises to 547

At least 547 people have been killed in Nepal after devastating flash floods and mountain torrents struck the Nepal-Tibet border region this week, AFP reported on Friday, citing Nepal Police.
Chinese state media confirmed that at least five people died on the Tibet side of the border, bringing the combined death toll in the two countries to 552.
More than 1,400 people, including hundreds of foreign nationals, remain missing as the death toll continues to rise.
The United States Geological Survey said the disaster was Nepal’s worst and deadliest natural calamity since the devastating 2015 earthquake.
The disaster was primarily triggered by a glacier collapse, which sent huge volumes of ice, rocks and mud crashing down mountain slopes.
Indian authorities confirmed on Friday that at least seven bodies had been recovered from rivers flowing from Nepal into India. Efforts are under way to identify the bodies.
The seven bodies recovered in India have not yet been included in the official death toll of 552.
Water began overflowing again on Friday from a lake formed by the glacier collapse along the Nepal-China border, triggering panic in the area. Local residents have taken shelter in the mountains.
At least 469 people have been killed and about 1,500 remain missing after sudden floods and landslides in Nepal, according to Nepali authorities. Rescue teams and military helicopters are continuing searches for missing people in remote mountainous areas along the Nepal-China border, NDTV reported.10 hours ago
The death toll from sudden mountain flooding and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border has risen to 359 in Nepal, while more than 1,300 people remain missing, Nepal Police said on Thursday. At least three deaths were also reported in Tibet, taking the combined toll across the two border regions to22 hours ago
More than 270 people have been killed in sudden severe floods and landslides in Nepal and Tibet, while hundreds, including foreign tourists and Nepalese security personnel, remain missing. Nepal has reported 270 deaths, while three people have died in Tibet, according to separate reports by the BBC1 days ago
Nearly 1,500 people, including at least 800 foreign nationals, are missing after devastating floods and landslides struck Nepal and China’s Tibet region on Wednesday, authorities said. The disaster occurred after a massive section of earth and rock collapsed into a Himalayan river, inundating towns1 days ago