3 More Die of Dengue, 907 New Patients Hospitalised

Three more people died of dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while 907 patients were admitted to hospitals with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

The latest deaths brought the country’s dengue death toll this year to 88. Of them, 34 people have died during the current month.

Government data showed that between 8am on Monday and 8am on Tuesday, 88 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 168 to hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area. Another 49 patients were admitted outside the two Dhaka city corporation areas.

Among other divisions, Khulna recorded 202 new admissions, followed by Barishal with 163, Chattogram with 99, Rajshahi with 73, Mymensingh with 45, Rangpur with 19 and Sylhet with one.

During the same 24-hour period, 894 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Since January 1 this year, a total of 30,830 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. Of them, 28,652 have recovered and been discharged.

The health authority has maintained records of dengue hospital admissions and deaths since 2000. In 2023, Bangladesh recorded its highest number of dengue hospitalisations, with 321,179 patients, and its highest death toll, with 1,705 fatalities.

More than 400 people died of dengue last year, while the number of identified patients was about 102,000.