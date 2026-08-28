India closely monitoring Bangladesh developments including Mecca Pact

A journalist raised the issue during India’s regular weekly briefing, referring to recent comments by Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir and Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

India is closely monitoring all developments in Bangladesh, particularly those related to India’s security, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi on Friday amid discussion over Bangladesh potentially joining the Mecca Defence Pact.

Khalilur Rahman had described the agreement as positive, calling it a self-defence arrangement for the global Muslim community and an internal matter of the Muslim family, the journalist said.

Bangladesh’s foreign minister had also said that Dhaka would positively consider joining the agreement if member countries expressed their intention for Bangladesh to do so.

Asked about India’s response, Jaiswal said: “We are closely monitoring all developments—especially if they concern India’s security. We take all necessary measures to safeguard the country.”

A question was also raised at the briefing about attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. Referring to two recent incidents, the journalist asked whether the Bangladesh government had taken adequate action and whether the matter was a concern for India.

Jaiswal said: “It is the responsibility of the Bangladesh government to deal with law-and-order situations. They should properly fulfil that responsibility.”

