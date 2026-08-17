7 More Die from Measles Symptoms

Seven more people died with measles symptoms across Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Monday morning, while no confirmed measles deaths were recorded during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The figures were published in the health directorate’s measles report on Monday, covering the period from 8:00am on Sunday to 8:00am on Monday.

The report said 915 people have died from measles and measles symptoms since 15 March. Of them, 816 died with measles symptoms and 99 died from confirmed measles.

A further 981 people developed measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, while 50 cases of measles were confirmed. In total, 1,031 people were affected by measles and measles symptoms in a single day.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services showed that 125,386 people have been admitted to hospital with measles symptoms since 15 March. Among them, 120,913 have recovered and been discharged.

