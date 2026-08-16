6 More Die from Measles Symptoms, Death Toll Reaches 908

Bangladesh recorded six more deaths linked to measles symptoms in the 24 hours ending 8am on Sunday, while no confirmed measles deaths were reported during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest measles report published by the DGHS on Sunday said the figures cover the period from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.

With the latest deaths, the total number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms since 15 March has risen to 908. Of them, 809 died with measles symptoms and 99 died after measles was confirmed.

According to the report, 1,021 people developed measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, while 80 people were confirmed to have measles. In total, 1,101 people were affected with confirmed measles or measles-like symptoms over the one-day period.

DGHS data shows that 124,457 people have been admitted to hospital with measles symptoms since 15 March. Of them, 119,939 have recovered and been discharged.