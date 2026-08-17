July-June will no longer be the fiscal year

Bangladesh will adopt April-March as its new fiscal year from 2028-29, while the 2027-28 fiscal year will be shortened to nine months, ending in March, after the Cabinet approved a Finance Division proposal at a meeting on Monday at the Secretariat in Dhaka. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. A Cabinet Division press release issued at night said Bangladesh currently counts its fiscal year from 1 July to 30 June.

The press release said infrastructure development work continues during July and August, the monsoon season, under the existing fiscal calendar. As a result, rain prolongs projects, affects the quality of work and causes widespread public suffering, it said. The press release said using April-March as the fiscal year would make it possible to complete infrastructure development work before the monsoon. For that reason, setting the fiscal year from 1 April to 31 March was considered reasonable. The press release said a committee comprising the Cabinet Division, Bangladesh Bank, the National Board of Revenue, the Legislative Division, the Finance Division and other relevant stakeholders will determine the next course of action.