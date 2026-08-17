Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
National

Mohammed bin Salman invites Tarique Rahman to visit Saudi Arabia

BSS
Mohammed bin Salman invites Tarique Rahman to visit Saudi Arabia
Dr. Abdullah Jafer H. Bin Abiyah, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today. Photo: PMO

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Abdullah Zafer H. Bin Abiyah handed over the invitation letter to the Prime Minister today during a meeting with him at the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Division office in the Bangladesh Secretariat here, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and Prime Minister Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir were present at the meeting.

Topics:

BangladeshPrime MinisterTarique RahmanSaudi ArabiaForeign Minister
Google News Icon

Follow us on Google News for the latest updates

Most Read
Latest
1
2
3
4
5

Related