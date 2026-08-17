Mohammed bin Salman invites Tarique Rahman to visit Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Abdullah Zafer H. Bin Abiyah handed over the invitation letter to the Prime Minister today during a meeting with him at the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Division office in the Bangladesh Secretariat here, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.
Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and Prime Minister Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir were present at the meeting.
Bangladesh said on Sunday that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would not visit India until New Delhi extradited Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladeshi former premier who fled during a 2024 uprising. The countries have had a strained relationship since deadly anti-government protests brought down Hasina's gove22 hours ago
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