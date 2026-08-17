Mohammed bin Salman invites Tarique Rahman to visit Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh says PM will not visit India until Hasina extradited

Bangladesh said on Sunday that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would not visit India until New Delhi extradited Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladeshi former premier who fled during a 2024 uprising. The countries have had a strained relationship since deadly anti-government protests brought down Hasina's gove

22 hours ago

PM for optimum use of water bodies to create jobs, boost fish exports

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today called upon entrepreneurs to make optimum use of the country's vast water resources to expand fisheries production, create employment for unemployed youths and explore new overseas markets to boost export earnings. "Many rivers, canals, beels, ponds and haors acro

1 days ago

Bangladesh Says Conditions Not Favourable for Tarique Rahman’s India Visit

Bangladesh’s government does not believe the current environment is favourable for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India, Foreign Ministry spokesperson AKM Shahidul Karim said at a brief briefing on Sunday afternoon, 16 August.

1 days ago

PM urges politicians to shun reckless politics, present better plans

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today called upon politicians to shun reckless and confusing politics, and instead, come forward with concrete plans for the welfare and development of the people, saying the days of the politics of lies and chaos are over. "The politics of lies was practised by the aut

1 days ago