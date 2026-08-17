Low Pressure Intensifies, Bangladesh Forecasts Nationwide Rain

A low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas has intensified and remains over the same region, raising the risk of squally weather on Monday at seaports, the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The Met Office said the system may move further northwest and intensify. Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been advised to keep hoisting Local Cautionary Signal No. 3.

Fishing boats and trawlers operating in the north Bay of Bengal have been asked to remain close to the coast and move cautiously until further notice.

In a forecast issued at 6am on Monday, the Storm Warning Centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said Rajshahi, Pabna, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar regions may experience temporary rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty or squally winds from the south or southeast at speeds of 45-60 kmph. River ports in those areas have been asked to display Warning Signal No. 1.