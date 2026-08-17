Low Pressure Intensifies, Bangladesh Forecasts Nationwide Rain

A low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas has intensified and remains over the same region, raising the risk of squally weather on Monday at seaports, the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The Met Office said the system may move further northwest and intensify. Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been advised to keep hoisting Local Cautionary Signal No. 3.
Fishing boats and trawlers operating in the north Bay of Bengal have been asked to remain close to the coast and move cautiously until further notice.
In a forecast issued at 6am on Monday, the Storm Warning Centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said Rajshahi, Pabna, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar regions may experience temporary rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty or squally winds from the south or southeast at speeds of 45-60 kmph. River ports in those areas have been asked to display Warning Signal No. 1.
In its five-day weather outlook issued at 6pm on Sunday, the department said most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may see temporary light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds on Monday.
The same outlook said moderately heavy to heavy rainfall may occur at places across the country. Day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged nationwide during the period, while night temperatures may fall slightly.
Dhaka may also experience thunderstorms on Monday, which could lower temperatures, the Meteorological Department said in a forecast for the capital and adjoining areas issued at 7am.
The forecast said skies over Dhaka and nearby areas may remain cloudy until 1pm on Monday. Rain or thundershowers are possible during that period, with southerly or southeasterly winds blowing at 12-18 kmph. Daytime temperatures may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius as a result.
Bangladesh’s Meteorological Department on Thursday issued Local Warning Signal No. 3 for four seaports and Warning Signal No. 1 for river ports in five regions as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, combined with the monsoon, brought rain and the threat of gusty winds of up to 60 km/h.4 days ago
A low-pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coast, prompting Bangladesh’s Meteorological Department to ask Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No. 3, according to a warning issued on Wednesday mo5 days ago
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