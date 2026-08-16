3 Die of Dengue in 24 Hours, 805 Hospitalized

Bangladesh recorded three more dengue deaths and 805 new hospital admissions in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, taking the death toll this year to 70, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The figures were released in a dengue bulletin sent by the health directorate on Sunday.

The bulletin said 805 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country between 8am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday. Of them, 80 were admitted in Barishal division, 82 in Chattogram division, 156 in Dhaka division outside the city corporations, 149 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 112 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 97 in Khulna division, 65 in Mymensingh division, 55 in Rajshahi division, seven in Rangpur division and two in Sylhet division.

The Directorate General of Health Services said 29,978 people have been infected with dengue so far this year.

The health directorate said 8,668 dengue patients have been admitted to hospital so far this month. The highest monthly admissions this year were recorded in July, with 9,206 cases. June recorded the second-highest monthly total, with 2,907 hospital admissions.

The Directorate General of Health Services also said 70 people have died of dengue so far this year. Of them, 16 died this month, while two deaths were recorded in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June and 36 in July.