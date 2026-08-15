Measles-Related Deaths Surpass 900 as 8 More Die

Eight more people died with measles symptoms across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while no confirmed measles deaths were recorded during the period, according to the Health Directorate. The latest figures bring the total number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms since March 15 to 902.

The information was published on Saturday in the Directorate General of Health Services' measles report. The reporting period covered the 24 hours from 8am on Friday to 8am on Saturday.

According to the report, 728 people developed measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, while 70 people were confirmed to have measles. In total, 798 people were affected with confirmed measles or measles-like symptoms in a single day.

Health Directorate data shows that 123,494 people have been admitted to hospital with measles symptoms since March 15. Of them, 119,089 have been discharged after recovery.

Since March 15, a total of 803 deaths have been recorded among people with measles symptoms, while 99 deaths occurred after measles was confirmed.