2 More Die of Dengue, 730 Hospitalized in 24 Hours

Two more people died from dengue across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 67 this year, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Saturday. Another 730 patients were admitted to hospitals during the same period.

The figures were released in a dengue bulletin sent by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

According to the bulletin, the 24-hour reporting period ran from 8:00am on Friday to 8:00am on Saturday.

During that period, 107 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Barishal Division, 89 in Chattogram Division, 66 in Dhaka Division outside the city corporations, 171 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 137 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 123 in Khulna Division, 27 in Mymensingh Division and 10 in Rangpur Division.

The Directorate General of Health Services said 23,173 people have been infected with dengue so far this year.

Among them, 7,863 patients were admitted to hospital with dengue during the current month. The highest monthly number of hospital admissions this year was recorded in July, when 9,206 patients were hospitalised. The second-highest was in June, with 2,907 admissions.

The health authority also said 67 people have died from dengue so far this year. Of them, 13 died in the current month. Monthly deaths stood at two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June and 36 in July.