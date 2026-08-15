2 More Die of Dengue, 730 Hospitalized in 24 Hours

Two more people died from dengue across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 67 this year, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Saturday. Another 730 patients were admitted to hospitals during the same period.
The figures were released in a dengue bulletin sent by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.
According to the bulletin, the 24-hour reporting period ran from 8:00am on Friday to 8:00am on Saturday.
During that period, 107 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Barishal Division, 89 in Chattogram Division, 66 in Dhaka Division outside the city corporations, 171 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 137 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 123 in Khulna Division, 27 in Mymensingh Division and 10 in Rangpur Division.
The Directorate General of Health Services said 23,173 people have been infected with dengue so far this year.
Among them, 7,863 patients were admitted to hospital with dengue during the current month. The highest monthly number of hospital admissions this year was recorded in July, when 9,206 patients were hospitalised. The second-highest was in June, with 2,907 admissions.
The health authority also said 67 people have died from dengue so far this year. Of them, 13 died in the current month. Monthly deaths stood at two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June and 36 in July.
Eight more people died with measles symptoms across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while no confirmed measles deaths were recorded during the period, according to the Health Directorate. The latest figures bring the total number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms since Marc5 hours ago
Bangladesh recorded six more deaths with measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours to 8:00am on Sunday, while no confirmed measles deaths were reported during the period, according to a measles bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services. The latest figures cover the period from 8:00a6 days ago
Four more people have died with measles and measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths since 15 March to 867, according to a measles bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday. The latest tally covers the period from7 days ago
Bangladesh recorded three more deaths with measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms to 863 since 15 March, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Friday. Of the total deaths, 767 were among people with mea8 days ago