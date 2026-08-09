6 More Die from Measles Symptoms, 988 Cases Identified

Bangladesh recorded six more deaths with measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours to 8:00am on Sunday, while no confirmed measles deaths were reported during the period, according to a measles bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.
The latest figures cover the period from 8:00am on Saturday to 8:00am on Sunday.
The health authority said that since March 15, a total of 873 people have died either from measles or with measles-like symptoms. Of them, 775 died with measles-like symptoms and 98 died from confirmed measles.
Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths with measles-like symptoms so far, at 338. Sylhet Division follows with 122 deaths. Rajshahi reported 91 deaths, Mymensingh 72, Chattogram 61, Barishal 46, Khulna 32 and Rangpur Division 13.
Government data showed that 988 more people developed measles-like symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours. That brought the total number of suspected cases since March 15 to 136,320.
Another 75 people were newly confirmed with measles in the past 24 hours. With that, the total number of confirmed measles cases in the country since March 15 rose to 17,115.
Hospital admission data showed that 118,382 people have been admitted to hospital with measles-like symptoms since March 15. Of them, 114,142 were discharged after recovering.
The regular statistics provided by the Directorate General of Health Services do not include an age-wise breakdown of the deaths. Epidemiologists say measles can affect people of all ages, although children are more commonly infected.
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