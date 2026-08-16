PM for optimum use of water bodies to create jobs, boost fish exports

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today called upon entrepreneurs to make optimum use of the country's vast water resources to expand fisheries production, create employment for unemployed youths and explore new overseas markets to boost export earnings. "Many rivers, canals, beels, ponds and haors across the country remain underutilised. The government is taking steps to restore these water bodies and release fish fry in them. Unemployed youths in the respective areas will be given opportunities to utilise these water bodies, enabling them to create employment and become self-reliant," he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the National Fisheries Fortnight-2026 as the chief guest at the mini-stadium of Achimita George Institute in Kotiadi this afternoon. As part of the programme, the prime minister presented National Fisheries Awards (gold medals) to 14 individuals and organisations in 13 categories in recognition of their contributions to the fisheries sector. The theme of this year's National Fisheries Fortnight is 'A self-reliant nation through silver fish, Bangladesh first'. Calling for protection of the environment of haors and other water bodies to conserve the country's fisheries resources, Tarique Rahman said a significant number of water bodies in Bangladesh are in one way or another connected with fisheries and, therefore, environmental protection was essential for sustaining fish production. "If we want to save fish, we also have to pay attention to protecting the environment. We have to protect our environment," he said. He said protecting nature would ensure a healthy living environment for people and future generations, while also creating favourable conditions for the sustainable development of fisheries and livestock.

The Prime Minister warned that indiscriminate disposal of waste, including tissue paper and plastic water bottles, was gradually damaging the environment of canals, rivers, beels, haors and other water bodies. "If we want to protect our families, fish, water and the environment, everyone must become aware and play a role in preventing environmental pollution," he said. Highlighting the contribution of the fisheries sector to the economy, the Prime Minister said Bangladesh earned more than Tk 6,000 crore in foreign exchange by exporting fish and fisheries products to around 52 countries in the 2025-26 fiscal year. Citing a recent report of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, he said Bangladesh ranked fifth globally in total aquatic animal production and second in fish production from inland open-water bodies. Describing various modern and transformative initiatives in the fisheries sector, the Prime Minister said production had already been increased in 7,500 shrimp enclosures through the formation of 300 clusters in the Khulna region.

A master plan is being implemented and infrastructure development is underway for the 'Shrimp City' project on 7,000 acres of land in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar, he added. Tarique Rahman said hilsa accounts for around 10 percent of the country's total fish production and contributes more than one percent to the national GDP, noting that its production had increased remarkably following the introduction of the 'Hilsa Fisheries Management Action Plan' during the previous BNP government. Highlighting various government measures to protect fishermen and fish farmers, the Prime Minister said around 2 crore people in the country currently depend directly or indirectly on the fisheries sector. He said, "Providing Farmer Cards to fish farmers, as well as the registration of fishermen and issuance of identity cards, are currently underway. "Besides, for the first time, fishermen in the Sundarbans and haor regions have been brought under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme during fishing bans in the 2026-27 fiscal year," he added.

Referring to the government's Tk 500 crore 'Startup Fund' to promote technology-driven employment and innovation, Tarique Rahman said the fund had been created to encourage research and innovation and build a knowledge-based economy. "Under this fund, grants ranging from Tk 5 lakh to Tk 5 crore will be provided to promising startups, industrial entrepreneurs and those seeking to establish new ventures. I particularly urge new entrepreneurs to come forward and take advantage of this opportunity," he said. The Prime Minister said the fisheries and livestock sectors could play a transformative role in improving the fortunes of Bangladesh and called upon entrepreneurs and businesses to explore new overseas markets for local products. "For the first time in the country's history, hatching eggs were exported to Nigeria last June. I sincerely urge entrepreneurs and businesspeople to explore new markets abroad for new products. The government will provide the highest possible support in this regard," he said.