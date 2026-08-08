4 More Die of Measles and Related Symptoms, Toll Hits 867

Four more people have died with measles and measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths since 15 March to 867, according to a measles bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

The latest tally covers the period from 8am on Friday to 8am on Saturday. Of the total 867 deaths recorded since 15 March, 769 were among people with measles-like symptoms, while 98 died of measles.

The Directorate General of Health Services said Dhaka division has recorded the highest number of deaths with measles-like symptoms so far, at 336. Sylhet division follows with 119 deaths. The figures for other divisions are 91 in Rajshahi, 72 in Mymensingh, 61 in Chattogram, 45 in Barishal, 32 in Khulna and 13 in Rangpur.

Regular statistics released by the health authority do not include an age-wise breakdown of the deaths. Epidemiologists say measles can affect people of all ages, although children are more commonly infected.

Government data showed that 677 more people developed measles-like symptoms nationwide in the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, a total of 135,332 people have shown measles-like symptoms across the country.

Another 99 people were newly confirmed to have measles in the past 24 hours. That brings the total number of confirmed measles patients in the country to 16,040 since 15 March.

Hospital admission data show that 117,444 people have been admitted to hospital with measles-like symptoms since 15 March. Of them, 113,200 have been discharged after recovery.