Bangladesh Says Conditions Not Favourable for Tarique Rahman’s India Visit

Bangladesh’s government does not believe the current environment is favourable for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India, Foreign Ministry spokesperson AKM Shahidul Karim said at a brief briefing on Sunday afternoon, 16 August.
Karim said the two countries had remained in contact for several weeks regarding Rahman’s possible India visit. However, he said the process had been undermined by the way Sheikh Hasina, convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity, spoke publicly at a press conference in New Delhi on 5 August.
“We have made our position clear on this issue. We believe a favourable environment needs to be created for this visit,” Karim said.
Karim also said Bangladesh had asked the Indian authorities, under the bilateral extradition treaty, to swiftly return Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive criminals. Bangladesh also requested that India hand over the accused killers in the murder case of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi, he said.
“Bangladesh is awaiting this response,” Karim said.
The government also reiterated that it would continue its “Bangladesh First” policy in developing friendly bilateral relations with neighbours and all other countries on the basis of sovereign equality, national dignity, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and mutual interests.
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